A 2002 tan Toyota Camry (plate number 593-UND) was stolen about 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, with the dog's owner inside.
The theft took place at the Holiday gas station in Eden Prairie, 8051 Flying Cloud Drive.
The vehicle had been left running with keys in the ignition.
The dog, a Weimaraner answering to the name of Bevis, was wearing a blue and red bandana.
If you see the vehicle or dog, please call 911 immediately.
