When the coronavirus pandemic crisis began, there was a major hand sanitizer shortage.
Minnetonka-based CANVIVA converted part of its CBD production to make hand sanitizer. The sanitizer is being produced at the company’s facility in Eden Prairie.
The CANVIVA sanitizer is a premium extra-strength formula, and the company has produced more than 25,000 bottles, making the product available primarily to companies for their use as essential industries––health care, day care, banks, grocery stores and the state of Minnesota. The company is also donating its product to a local food bank for use by its volunteers.
In addition, CANVIVA is offering a free 12-ounce extra strength hand sanitizer with every CBD order placed until June 30. The offer is available online and is in addition to the brand’s current 25% off promotion.
Jim Zimmerman, co-founder and president of CANVIVA, said the company is trying to help during the pandemic.
“We know that our CANVIVA customers, like others, are having a hard time finding hand sanitizer during the current major shortage, so we wanted to be able to provide them free product with every order. During the health emergency, we know that people are using our CBD products to help with rest, anxiety, and other health and wellness regimens, and so providing free sanitizer, is a way that we can help, and we’re glad to be able to do it. We’re glad that we’ve been able to help in some small way with the hand sanitizer shortage, and our team feels good that we can provide a safe, effective product for essential workers, food shelf volunteers, and our CBD customers.”
