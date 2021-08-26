Dr. Dylan Zylla is the recipient of Park Nicollet Foundation’s 2021 Bill Richards, MD Young Physician Leadership Award.
The award was established in 2014 to honor the memory of Dr. Bill Richards, a family medicine physician who had been active in leadership within Park Nicollet. After he died suddenly, the award was created to inspire and reward young physicians for innovation that improves clinic or hospital efficiency, patient treatment or outcomes, the patient and family experience or community health benefits. Nominees have been in practice for fewer than 10 years and have demonstrated leadership.
Zylla is an oncologist at the Park Nicollet Frauenshuh Cancer Center in St. Louis Park and serves as medical director of the Cancer Research Center at HealthPartners Park Nicollet. In 2020, he created the Cannabis in Cancer Research and Education Clinic through which he provides virtual cannabis education consultations for patients with cancer across the entire HealthPartners enterprise.
Some of his achievements include research focused on the impact of opioid use in patients with cancer, conducting novel studies to better understand the role of medical cannabis in cancer treatment plans, collaboration with the International Diabetes Center to improve diabetes management in patients receiving steroids with chemotherapy, and implementation of electronic patient-reported outcomes to track cancer-related symptoms using surveys.
Of the Cannabis in Cancer Research and Education clinic, Zylla said, “We are trying to help patients with cancer who want to use medical cannabis understand what the latest research says about how cannabis can help in their treatment, when it is safe to use, and what research opportunities exist.
