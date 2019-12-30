Winter wonderland and flickering candles will come together for a hiking experience on the Luce Line State Trail during the candlelight walk 5-8 p.m. Friday Jan. 3, starting at the parking lot near trail crossing at Vicksburg Lane or at the school district lot on County Road 101.

This self-guided, self-paced trail will be 2 miles. A bonfire, marshmallows for roasting, cider and hot chocolate will be provided while supplies last. Weather conditions are variable, so participants are advised to bring warm winter clothes and sturdy boots. No registration is required. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Info: Linda.Radimecky@state.mn.us or 651-231-6968

