Candlelight Floral & Gifts, the longtime flower shop in Wayzata, joined dozens of floral industry businesses nationwide Oct. 21 to surprise unsuspecting passersby with two free flower bouquets – one to keep and one to give to a friend, family member, colleague or even a stranger.
The random-acts-of-kindness effort, called Petal It Forward, was organized by the Society of American Florists and is designed to help people start their day with more smiles and less stress. The effort illustrates research from the University of North Florida that shows living with flowers reduces stress.
“This is our sixth year participating and it is one of our favorite days in the whole year,” said Candlelight owner Lesa Fenwick. “Through the positive effects of flowers, we hope to make someone’s day brighter, and provide a much-needed moment of calm amidst the uncertainty we’ve been dealing with all year.”
Fenwick said the original idea behind Petal It Forward’s “keep one, share one” concept, which started in 2015, came after looking at statistics that showed while 80% of people reported receiving flowers makes them happy, even more (88%) said that giving flowers makes them happy.
“We want to give people the chance to experience both,” said Fenwick. “Right now, we need to feel connected. The stress that has been put upon everyone during the pandemic has made this a year we must share the joy of flowers with others. We are going to do it safely. Masks on and sanitizing wipes for those that wish to wipe down the packaging.”
In addition to the research on stress, previous behavioral studies conducted by Rutgers and Harvard scientifically demonstrate the positive impact flowers have on emotional well-being. For information on the effects of flowers on stress research, visit aboutflowers.com/stressless.
