Filing period closes Tuesday, Aug. 11
Several local races for city council and school board are beginning to take shape.
Filing opened July 28 for candidates interested in getting their names on the ballot for the general election this fall. The filing period will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Here’s a rundown of who has filed as of Aug. 4.
In Plymouth, three city council member seats will be up for election. They include Ward 1, currently served by Alise McGregor; Ward 3, served by Jim Davis; and the at-large position served by Jim Willis. So far, Davis and Willis have filed for re-election, and Milind Sohoni has filed as a candidate for Ward 1.
For more info on filing for Plymouth City Council, visit bit.ly/3fuVAwA or call Plymouth City Clerk Sandy Engdahl at 763-509-5080.
In Medicine Lake, three city council seats and the position of mayor will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by council members Jack Garberg, Chris Heim and Connie Shaffer and Mayor Scott Marks. So far, only Joyce Meyer has filed as a council member candidate. No candidates have filed yet for mayor.
For more info on filing, email the Medicine Lake city clerk at city_clerk@cityofmedicinelake.com or call 763-542-9701.
In Wayzata, two city council member seats and the position of mayor will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by council members Alex Plechash and Dan Koch and Mayor Ken Willcox. So far, Koch and Plechash have filed for re-election. Also filing as council member candidates are Cathy Iverson and Jeff Parkhill. Johanna McCarthy, a current Wayzata City Council member, has filed to be a candidate for mayor.
Current Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox announced July 21 that he would not be seeking re-election to a fourth term.
For more info on filing, visit wayzata.org/485/Wayzata-City-Council-Elections, email Wayzata City Clerk Kathy Leervig at kleervig@wayzata.org or call 952-404-5303.
Three seats on the Robbbinsdale Area Schools board will be up for election. Those seats are currently held by board members John Vento, Helen Bassett and Sherry Tyrrell.
So far, Bassett and Tyrrell have filed for re-election. Eric Pone and Greta Evans-Becker have also filed.
For more info on filing, visit rdale.org/discover/school-board, email Robbinsdale Schools Election Clerk Karylanne Marchand at karylanne_marchand@rdale.org or call 763-504-8038.
Four seats on the Osseo Area Schools board will be up for election, following the June 19 resignation of School Board Director Jessica Craig. So far, Bridget Erickson and Khai Vang have filed as a candidates for the remaining two years of the term.
The three other Osseo Area Schools board seats up for election are currently held by board members Mike Ostaffe, Heather Douglass and Jackie Mosqueda-Jones. So far, Ostaffe and Mosqueda-Jones have filed for re-election. Also filing are De'Velle Barnes, Melody Brinkley, Scott Fjellman, Tamara Grady, David Hallman, Miamon Queeglay and Anthony Starks.
For more info on filing, visit district279.org/school-board-elections or email Osseo Schools Election Clerk Sherri Lincoln at lincolns@district279.org or call 763-391-7003.
- Compiled by Jason Jenkins
