The period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District 276 begins Tuesday, July 27, and ends 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Three Minnetonka School Board seats will be open and decided during the Nov. 2 election. The school board has seven members who are elected at large, to four-year terms. The elected school board members’ terms will begin January 2022. The members whose terms expire this year are Jon Holcomb, Mike LeSage and Chris Vitale.
A candidate for the school board must be at least 21 years old at the time the term of office begins, have resided in the school district for at least 30 days prior to the election, be an eligible voter and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office in the same general election.
Affidavits of candidacy are available from the school district clerk at the District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka. The filing fee is $2. Affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and filing fee paid prior to the closing of the filing period.
For more information, call 952-401-5000 or visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board.
