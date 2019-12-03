The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return to St. Louis Park Wednesday, Dec. 11, stopping south of Lake Street near the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, 6812 W. Lake St.
People may begin gathering at 4 p.m. Music, hot food and beverages will be available. The holiday train’s estimated arrival is 6 p.m. The concert from the train is scheduled 6:15-6:45 p.m. and will feature Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. The concert will only be viewable from the west side of the tracks. Once the train pulls in, it will not be possible to cross to the other side of the tracks.
The event is free, but attendees may bring food or financial donations for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.
The mission of the train is to address food insecurity in the communities in which it stops.
Info: stepslp.org and cpr.ca/en/community/holiday-train
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.