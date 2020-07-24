Campaign is on to save the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce is the organization responsible for the events that locals and tourists know and love. Events such as Art on the Lake, the Fourth of July celebration, Crazy Days and many more give downtown Excelsior some of its charm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber needs help.
The chamber hasn’t had a steady stream of income since February, said Jen Weiss, the community relations and membership director. Some 77% of its operations are paid with event revenue and, with all large events canceled due to COVID-19, the organization is struggling.
The chamber has funds to operate through July 31. To continue providing services, the chamber needs help from the community.
The organization needs to raise $130,000, which is a 17-month budget that assumes the worst-case scenario of no events through the end of 2021 and includes two-part time staffers. The chamber would operate with a monthly budget of $8,297.98. The budget covers the bare essentials to run the business, Weiss said. Chamber officials have cut $222,174.25 from the budget.
Professional organizations like the chamber are left out of federal funding and grants. The organization received an EIDL loan, but payment starts in April. Chamber officials aren’t comfortable digging into that with the unlikeliness of events and because of the personal liability staff and the board would take on, she said.
The chamber’s impact
Weiss grew up in the area and can recall attending the Apple Day parade. She was dressed up as an apple at 3 years old and pulled her little red wagon down Water Street, she said. Many residents and visitors have similar stories from their childhoods.
The events the chamber puts on have become multi-generational traditions. These events and traditions build the identity of the area, she said, adding if they ceased to exist there would be an immediate impact on businesses.
The events bring ongoing revenue into area businesses. People might come to Excelsior for the first time to attend an event, but come back two months later because they ran out of time to stop in stores or visit a restaurant, Weiss said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber supported local businesses. Most are small independent businesses with busy owners. If the chamber ceased operations, there’d be no other organization to support the business community the way the chamber did, Weiss added.
Many people work downtown or in other locations but choose to live in the area because of the businesses and traditions that exist, she said.
“The chamber is a big part of keeping all of that together,” Weiss said.
Ways to help
People can support the chamber by giving a personal contribution. The smallest amount can make a big impact, Weiss said, adding if everyone who came and enjoyed the 2019 July 4 fireworks gave $1 they would have $200,000. People can also offer support through businesses that have donation matching campaigns.
Another way to help is by contacting the members of local City Councils. Cities received CARES Act Funding, which is supposed to go toward helping business in the area that has been directly impacted by COVID-19, she said. People can reach out to their city leaders and ask that some of the federal funding go to support the chamber.
If the chamber is able to host events, the organization’s leaders have a plan for the surplus from fundraising where half would go to build to the chamber’s financial reserves and half would go directly to the business community, she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.