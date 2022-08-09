Looking for a fun, interactive and structured program for your kids this summer? Camp Urbie featuring Snapology is accepting registration for their half and full-day camps which run weekly through Sept. 2. At Camp Urbie featuring Snapology, kids ages 6-13 build confidence with a combination of adventurous, adrenaline-filled, energy-burning activities in the Urban Air venue and engaging, hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities led by a Snapology professional.

