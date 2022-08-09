Looking for a fun, interactive and structured program for your kids this summer? Camp Urbie featuring Snapology is accepting registration for their half and full-day camps which run weekly through Sept. 2. At Camp Urbie featuring Snapology, kids ages 6-13 build confidence with a combination of adventurous, adrenaline-filled, energy-burning activities in the Urban Air venue and engaging, hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities led by a Snapology professional.
WHAT: Camp Urbie featuring Snapology
WHERE: Urban Air Adventure Park, 3580 Holly Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447
WHEN:
Aug. 15-19 Combat Robotics/Wonderful Wizards
Aug. 22-26 Escape Snapology/Superstructures
Aug. 29-Sept. 2 Ninjas/Minifigure Mania
TIME: Full Day 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Half Day: 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or 1 PM – 4 PM
PRICE: $379 for one week of full-day camp; $259 for one week of half-day camp
Founded in 2010, Snapology gives children the opportunity to learn through play with more than 80 enriching, interactive STEAM and STEM programs. With over 165 locations in the U.S. and internationally, Snapology is quickly growing and impacting children throughout the world with their balance of educational enrichment, social development and fun.
