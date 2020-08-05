Camp Invention, a nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School, 9400 Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park, the week of Aug. 17.
Precautions for in-person programs may include daily monitoring of temperatures for all children and program team members; social distancing within classrooms; increased sanitation practices within the building and scheduled hygiene checks; and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules. Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention teaches children in kindergarten through sixth grade about the process of innovation using hands-on activities.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by inductees to the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This year’s Elevate curriculum features several video challenges from these inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness. These hands-on activities include the Camp Invention Flight Lab, in which participants learn about flight with gliders, rockets and other flying objects. They build a cityscape, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.
In the Design Thinking Project, campers create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property. In the Rescue Squad activity, children learn to protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country. With the Camp Invention Champions segment, campers trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build a sports complex.
At the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information, visit invent.org/camp.
