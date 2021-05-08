The West Metro Chapter of MN Master Naturalist Volunteers is hosting an online presentation Thursday, May 13, where participants can learn about a newer volunteer project within Three Rivers Park District.

Camera traps are motion-activated cameras that capture animal images and help staff monitor their populations. The session will be presented by Steven Hogg, wildlife supervisor for Three Rivers Park District. The presentation is free with a 6:45 p.m. social time and 7 p.m. start. Details and link available at westmetromasternaturalists.weebly.com/meetings.html.

Recommended for you

Load comments