The National League of Cities has reappointed Minnetonka City Councilmember Deb Calvert to its Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
“I am proud to represent Minnetonka for a third year on this committee that does important work forming and advocating for policy that protects our health, environment, and the infrastructure,” Calvert said. “Our community values its abundant water resources and, as the wife of a retired firefighter, I was gratified to be a member of the PFAs subcommittee. Last year, as part of a coalition of entities including military communities, the committee succeeded in convincing the U.S. military to phase out the use of PFAS fire retardants on ships and military bases.”
PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals found in fire retardants and everyday products from dental floss to non-stick cookware and have contaminated drinking water around the country, especially in military communities.
“This is just a small example of the wide-ranging work of this committee,” Calvert said. “I look forward to continuing this policy-making and advocacy work to meet the needs of cities across the country for clean energy, energy and water infrastructure, sustainability, climate resiliency, and environmental stewardship.”
As a committee member, Calvert will play a role in shaping the league’s policy positions and advocating before Congress, with the administration and at home.
“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and president of the National League of Cities. “I am proud to have Deb Calvert join the League’s Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on behalf of her residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”
For more information, visit nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.