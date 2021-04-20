Deb Calvert has announced her candidacy for a second term in the Minnetonka City Council At-Large Seat A.
“I am running because as Minnetonka emerges from the world-changing events of last year – the pandemic, the economic fallout and the urgent calls for inclusion and social equity – I want to ensure Minnetonka’s vision statement is our reality. We define ourselves as ‘an inclusive community committed to excellence where all residents, workers and visitors are welcome in a beautiful, sustainable place, supported by quality, dependable city services.’”
Calvert is the administrative manager for the City of Saint Paul Finance Department. Previously, she worked at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and served in the state office of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
From Calvert’s point of view, “In this era of hyper-partisanship, nonpartisan city council governance gives leaders the opportunity to make decisions about what is best for the city based only on the merits of the issues put before them.”
Prior to her election to the council in 2017, Calvert served on the Minnetonka Planning Commission. She currently serves on the National League of Cities Energy Environment and Natural Resources Committee, the League of Minnesota Cities Improving Service Delivery Committee, and the Metro Cities Metro Agency Committee. She is the council liaison to the Minnetonka Economic Development Commission and the Minnetonka Family Collaborative and is a Southwest Suburban Cable Commissioner.
Calvert and her husband, Valdo, a retired career federal wildland firefighter and emergency manager, have lived in Minnetonka for 18 years. They are the parents of two adult children who graduated from Hopkins Public Schools.
Contact Calvert at deb@debcalvert.org or 612-205-5399 or visit debcalvert.org.
