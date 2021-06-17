PeopleFest! A Community Celebration of Culture is a series of educational events that reflect the range of traditions, backgrounds, abilities and expressions of the community through literature, music, dance, visual art, food and education offerings.
Organizers are seeking submissions for artist projects in the form of participatory installations, take home kits, storytelling or other options for the public that meet the mission and goals of PeopleFest!. Projects must take into consideration COVID-19 precautions and restrictions.
The culminating event, PeopleFest! Party, is not occurring in 2021 due to COVID-19. Instead, several smaller events spread out over two weeks will be held. The dates currently scheduled for arts-based projects are Aug. 1 and 8. Applicants should be able to commit to at least one of these time slots.
Stipend amounts are based on the selected project and are meant to cover any artist fees, supplies, etc. Artists are paid a flat amount after the event via check.
Artists are encouraged to apply starting Friday, July 30, and continuing through Aug. 15.
Applications received by Monday, June 21, are given priority consideration.
Stipends are available for up to $2,000 per project/artist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.