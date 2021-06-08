SATURDAY, JUNE 12
“HONK! JR”
When: 1 and 5 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Amphitheater, 3401 Williston Rd.
Info: Students from six Minnetonka elementary schools will present the musical. Free. Seating is first-come, first-serve.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
“HONK! JR”
When: 1 and 5 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Amphitheater, 3401 Williston Rd.
Info: Students from six Minnetonka elementary schools will present the musical. Free. Seating is first-come, first-serve.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Administrative Service Center, 8100 School Rd.
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5755 Country Club Rd.
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
KIDSTOCK - WONDERWEAVERS
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trl., Eden Prairie
Info: Featuring children’s entertainers. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a snack. Limited seating available and physical distancing enforced. Seating begins 45 minutes before performance.
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Rd.
Info: edenprairie.org
MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Info: hopkinsschools.org
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE INFO SESSION
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Info: hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board, also available virtually via YouTube
BADGER PARK GRAND OPENING
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: 5745 Country Club Rd., Shorewood
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka
