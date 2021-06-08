cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

“HONK! JR”

When: 1 and 5 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Amphitheater, 3401 Williston Rd.

Info: Students from six Minnetonka elementary schools will present the musical. Free. Seating is first-come, first-serve.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

“HONK! JR”

When: 1 and 5 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Amphitheater, 3401 Williston Rd.

Info: Students from six Minnetonka elementary schools will present the musical. Free. Seating is first-come, first-serve.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Administrative Service Center, 8100 School Rd.

Info: edenpr.org/community/school-board

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5755 Country Club Rd.

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

KIDSTOCK - WONDERWEAVERS

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trl., Eden Prairie

Info: Featuring children’s entertainers. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a snack. Limited seating available and physical distancing enforced. Seating begins 45 minutes before performance.

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Rd.

Info: edenprairie.org

MINNETONKA FARMERS MARKET

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Parking lot B, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: hopkinsschools.org

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE INFO SESSION

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board, also available virtually via YouTube

BADGER PARK GRAND OPENING

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: 5745 Country Club Rd., Shorewood

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/meetings

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments