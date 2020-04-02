Business grants available for COVID-19 assistance

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce has partnered with a local business to set up the Lake Minnetonka Business Grant for COVID-19 assistance.
Jason and Patti Good of Excelsior Investors helped to fuel the idea “that turned into a pretty wonderful thing,” said Jen Weiss, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce community relations and membership director.
The grant is open for all types of businesses, but the businesses must be located within Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood or Tonka Bay. Members of the chamber of commerce are given priority. Applications are reviewed about every 48 hours, Weiss said. The grant is available as long as money is donated.
A committee made up of two chamber staff members and three chamber board members decide on awarding the money. It is a blind committee, Weiss said, the committee members don’t know who is applying or whose application they’re looking at.
Along the lake, April kicks off the busy season, Weiss said, adding that inventory started coming in for retailers right around March, when COVID-19 hit. This means bills are also coming in. The grant directly pays for business’ bills.
The grant’s purpose is to help where federal or state funding is lacking, Weiss said. During the process, the committee assesses whether state or federal funding could help the business. If so, the chamber officials will help the business figure out how to get the funding.
The committee has communicated with senators and representatives on what needs still aren’t being met. It is advocating on behalf of businesses, she said.
Approximately 12 businesses have applied so far and more are in the process, she said.
There have been around 16 individuals and businesses that have donated to the grant. Some have donated $25 all the way up to $1,000, Weiss said, adding “any help is welcome.”
The grant was well-received by community members and businesses, Laura Hotvet, the chamber’s executive director said. The chamber hopes not only to financially support these businesses but also give the owners a big sense of support from the community, she added.
Because it is a rolling application process, the money is constantly moving, Hotvet said, adding the goal isn’t to let money collect, but rather to redistribute the funds.
Many of these small businesses have a direct positive impact on their community, Hotvet said. Helping these businesses is “what we need right now,” she said.
The Lake Minnetonka area is incredibly special, Weiss said, adding “and what makes it special are the small businesses.”
