Nonprofit affordable housing developer Trellis has completed construction of the Burnes Building in Hopkins, which includes 43 apartments for families earning 50% or less of the area median income.
Trellis hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 1 at the building located at 650 Mainstreet. The event included guided building tours and refreshments. Speakers included Trellis President and CEO Elizabeth Flannery, Trellis Vice President - Housing Development Dan Walsh, Wells Fargo Bank Director and relationship manager Travis O’Hara and Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon.
The property offers units ranging from one to three bedrooms, plus a fitness room, bike room, computer room and first-floor community room.
Trellis has worked with the city of Hopkins to ensure that the roughly $10 million property reflects its Main Street aesthetic. The building features a brick exterior and large storefront windows showcasing the first-floor common areas.
The Burnes Building was constructed adjacent to Hopkins Village, a senior high rise also owned by Trellis. Construction began in June 2021 and was completed in July 2022.
The property is named after Dr. Catherine Burnes, who became the first woman to receive a medical degree from the University of Minnesota and served as Hopkins’ first doctor in the late 1800s. Exterior signage and a community room mural will celebrate Dr. Burnes’ legacy.
Trellis also recently completed a substantial renovation of Raspberry Ridge, a project-based Section 8 property at the other end of Main Street that provides 101 units of housing for people with very low incomes.
Trellis is a Twin Cities based nonprofit developer, owner, and manager of affordable housing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.