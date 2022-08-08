Nonprofit affordable housing developer Trellis has completed construction of the Burnes Building in Hopkins, which includes 43 apartments for families earning 50% or less of the area median income.

Trellis hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 1 at the building located at 650 Mainstreet. The event included guided building tours and refreshments. Speakers included Trellis President and CEO Elizabeth Flannery, Trellis Vice President - Housing Development Dan Walsh, Wells Fargo Bank Director and relationship manager Travis O’Hara and Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon.

Ribbon cutting

The Burnes Building ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 1.
Tour

Burnes Building guided tours were provided at the ribbon-cutting event on Aug. 1.

Tags

Load comments