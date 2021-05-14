Justin Burleson, SPIRE senior vice president/chief operating, financial and technology officer, has been named to the Vail Place Board of Directors.
SPIRE has participated in several Vail Place events over the past three years. Named to SPIRE’s executive leadership team in January 2020, Burleson has worked in the financial services industry since 2005 for both public and private entities.
“SPIRE Credit Union is dedicated to improving lives, and empowering people so that they can really thrive, which is in perfect alignment with the mission of Vail Place,” said Burleson. “I’m eager to volunteer my skills and contribute to serving people in need, and I’m excited to see how this work will impact lives on a daily basis.”
“We’re excited to welcome Justin Burleson to our Board of Directors at Vail Place,” said Vicky Couillard, executive director for Vail Place. “Not only does he bring an extensive financial systems perspective to our team, but he also has a passion for giving back. His sense of purpose toward the greater good exemplifies the real fuel that has continued to drive Vail Place forward for more than 40 years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.