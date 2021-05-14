Justin Burleson, SPIRE senior vice president/chief operating, financial and technology officer, has been named to the Vail Place Board of Directors.

SPIRE has participated in several Vail Place events over the past three years. Named to SPIRE’s executive leadership team in January 2020, Burleson has worked in the financial services industry since 2005 for both public and private entities.

Justin Burleson

Justin Burleson

“SPIRE Credit Union is dedicated to improving lives, and empowering people so that they can really thrive, which is in perfect alignment with the mission of Vail Place,” said Burleson. “I’m eager to volunteer my skills and contribute to serving people in need, and I’m excited to see how this work will impact lives on a daily basis.”

“We’re excited to welcome Justin Burleson to our Board of Directors at Vail Place,” said Vicky Couillard, executive director for Vail Place. “Not only does he bring an extensive financial systems perspective to our team, but he also has a passion for giving back. His sense of purpose toward the greater good exemplifies the real fuel that has continued to drive Vail Place forward for more than 40 years.”

Recommended for you

Load comments