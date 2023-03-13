police

Raheim Tyrese Cooper, 19 of Brooklyn Park, was formally charged with second-degree murder in connection with March 4 fatal shooting in Plymouth, according to a news release from Plymouth. 

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly, 20 of Brooklyn Center, died of multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner labeled the manner of death a homicide.

