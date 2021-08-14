From left to right, St. Louis Park Natural Resources Manager Michael Bahe, Indigo Schoneman, 11, Aloria Schoneman, 8, St. Louis Park Seasonal Weed Inspector Judy Voigt, River Muggli, 12, Rowan Muggli, 10, St. Louis Park Sustainability Manager Emily Ziring and St. Louis Park Sustainability Specialist Annie Pottorff gather along with a puppy Indigo is holding to commemorate their work to add native plantings at Louisiana Oaks Park. (Submitted photo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.