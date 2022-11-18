Founder and Executive Director Carolyn Kinzel announced that Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed November 17th as “Children's Grief Awareness Day” due to a proclamation submitted by Kinzel. One in 17 children in Minnesota will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18 and often take much longer to process their grief.

The third Thursday of November is recognized this year as a day to raise awareness and an opportunity to educate others about childhood grief and the importance of providing family-focused support. Kinzel’s desire to create awareness around this cause is personal after her son lost his father at the age of 12.

Tags

Load comments