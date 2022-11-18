Founder and Executive Director Carolyn Kinzel announced that Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed November 17th as “Children's Grief Awareness Day” due to a proclamation submitted by Kinzel. One in 17 children in Minnesota will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18 and often take much longer to process their grief.
The third Thursday of November is recognized this year as a day to raise awareness and an opportunity to educate others about childhood grief and the importance of providing family-focused support. Kinzel’s desire to create awareness around this cause is personal after her son lost his father at the age of 12.
“Going back to school and not having friends or teachers address his loss or his grief was extremely painful for him. Educating faculty and students about how to welcome grieving youth back to school after returning from a loved one’s death can be the difference between them feeling isolated or surrounded,” she said.
For the past five years Brighter Days Family Grief Center has provided free comprehensive support to children, adults and entire families who are grieving the death of a family member.
Kinzel also announced Minnesota Viking football player Dalvin Tomlinson was named by the National Football League Players Association Community MVP and designated Brighter Days for the $10,000 contribution he received.
Brighter Days Family Grief Center is a Minnesota nonprofit organization providing free in person and virtual resources for children, adults, and families grieving the death or terminal diagnosis of a family member. For more information or to donate please visit www.brighterdaysgriefcenter.org
