Bridgewater Bank has announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters – the Bridgewater Corporate Center – as part of its expansion and relocation from Bloomington to the corner of Excelsior Boulevard and Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.
“We believe our corporate office is unlike any banking headquarters in the Midwest, and maybe even the country,” said Jerry Baack, president and CEO. “The campus-like atmosphere is the perfect complement to our unique culture and will allow us to continue to attract and retain top local talent. It’s an unbeatable employment experience.”
Located at 4450 Excelsior Blvd. , the four-story, 84,000 square-foot building hosts ground-floor access to Bridgewater’s retail branch. Other retail tenants include Hazelwood Food & Drink and locally based fitness studio Discover Strength, both of which are scheduled to open to the public in early 2021. The bank’s headquarters, including operations and administrative offices, are located on the second and third floors. The fourth-floor space is leased to local, entrepreneurial tenants. The corporate center features an outdoor plaza and greenspace area with public seating and community art, including a 20-foot sculpture by Craig Snyder and Homan Wong of FireShapes Studios and a mural by Goodspace Murals. Three levels of structured parking are available adjacent to the building.
While the Bridgewater Corporate Center is new, the bank’s presence in St. Louis Park is not. Its retail branch on Excelsior Boulevard opened in 2015, adjacent to the new corporate office. As the need for additional office space increased, bank leadership agreed on a headquarters move to the site in St. Louis Park based on its central location and proximity to nearby amenities.
“St. Louis Park and Bridgewater share an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Mary Jayne Crocker, chief operating officer. “Planning our future in the heart of this community is an incredible opportunity, and we are honored to be an active partner in the city’s future.”
For more information, visit bridgewaterbankmn.com.
