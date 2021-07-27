Tim Brausen announced that he will run for reelection to the Ward 4 St. Louis Park City Council seat for term running 2022 through 2025.
“I hope the voters will again support me to continue to work on the issues of creating and maintaining affordable housing, developing transportation options and efficiencies, working toward greater environmental sustainability, promoting more racial equity and inclusion, all while continuing to provide the high-quality municipal services the citizens of St. Louis Park have come to expect,” Brausen said in a statement. “During my tenure on the council (2014-2021) we’ve made strides on all of these issues, but much remains to be accomplished. We need to actualize our Climate Action Plan in both the residential and business sectors. Senior affordable housing options need to be developed. Southwest Light Rail Transit needs to be completed, along with associated station area transit-oriented development. Our Connect the Park Program of sidewalks and trails needs to be finished. And we need to keep and fairly pay our great city staff that provides the municipal services we desire, all while limiting the tax burden on our residents and businesses.”
Brausen, a St. Louis Park resident for 35 years, is a self-employed attorney who has worked in the government, corporate and private sectors. He has been engaged in volunteer work, including through the St. Louis Park Public Schools, his church and community organizations.
Brausen said he the city had been well-governed for years before his terms on the council, and he believes it will continue to be well run. He invites residents to contact him with questions or concerns at TimBrausenForCouncil.com.
