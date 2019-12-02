The third annual North/South Challenge will take place Dec. 6-7, at the St. Louis Park Recreation center, featuring four of the top boys’ high school hockey teams in Minnesota.
Each year, the event features the Eden Prairie Eagles, along with the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knights as the two South teams. The two north teams in the event are the Brainerd Warriors and Hermantown Hawks.
This year’s varsity schedule opens Friday, with the Class A No. 2 Hawks taking on Class AA No. 1 Eden Prairie at 6 p.m., to be followed by Brainerd and Class AA No. 6 Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Saturday, the Eagles and Warriors will open play at 12:30 p.m. with Hermantown facing the Red Knights in the event’s finale to follow.
The North/South Challenge was the idea of Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith as a way for the four programs to face some of the top competition in the state early in the season. The event is hosted by each of the programs on a rotating basis with a South team hosting one year and a North team hosting the next season.
All four varsity games will be streamed live on MNHockey.TV. In 2020, the event is slated to be host- ed by Hermantown.
2017 at Eden Prairie Community Center
Brainerd 4, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0
Eden Prairie 5, Hermantown 4 (OT)
Eden Prairie 5, Brainerd 2
Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Hermantown 5 (OT)
2018 at Essentia Health Sports Center
Hermantown 5, Eden Prairie 3
Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Brainerd 1
Eden Prairie 6, Brainerd 2
Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Hermantown 2
2019 at St. Louis Park Rec Center
Dec. 6
Hermantown vs. Eden Prairie, 6 p.m.
Brainerd vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 8 p.m.
Dec. 7
Brainerd vs. Eden Prairie, noon
Hermantown vs Benilde-St. Margaret's, 2 p.m.
