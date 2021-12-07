Boyer Building Corporation

(submitted photo)

Boyer Building Corporation, located on Highway 101 in Minnetonka, was recently awarded four different awards.

Boyer won two Remodeler of Merit Awards awards through Housing First of Minnesota Organization at the BIG Night gala event. These were in the Lower Level and Addition categories. Just as recently as last week they won two Contractor of the Year awards through the National Association of Remodeling Industry Boyer won in the Lower Level category and Outdoor Living categories.

Each year, NARI-MN presents Contractor of the Year awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. This is the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. This year there were 60 entries with judging based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, a degree of difficulty by an impartial panel of industry experts.

“As a member of our Sun Sailor community all these years, we are proud to assist in so many remodeling and new build projects in the area over the years and these four awards are simply icing on the cake – to be recognized in our field,” said Boyer Building’s Tim Forsberg. “We love what we do and find it an extreme privilege to be invited into our Minnetonka, Excelsior, Eden Prairie and other western communities’ homes over the years to assist with their remodeling and custom home needs.”

