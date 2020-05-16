The Midwest Independent Publishing Association has announced the finalists in the 30th Annual Midwest Book Awards competition.“Still,” co-authored by St. Louis Park residents Kenneth and Rebecca Bender, was named one of three finalists in the religion/philosophy category.
“Still” is a nonfiction biography/memoir about five generations of a Jewish family – 150 years of inspiring stories on three continents: from Russian pogroms, to homesteading farmers in North Dakota, to the beaches of Normandy in the D-Day Invasion, to St. Louis Park, to Israel and beyond. The underlying themes of perseverance, community and trying to live a good life with tradition as a guide are universal.
Rebecca Bender grew up and lived in St. Louis Park for more than 55 years, attended Fern Hill, Central Junior High and SLP High School, where she was a St. Louis Park Parkette/ Vikings Cheerleader and concertmistress of the SLP High School Orchestra. She also attended the Talmud Torah in St. Louis Park, graduating after 10 years of study, from Bet HaMidrash.
Her father, Kenneth and her mother, Frima, also lived in the city for more than 50 years. Life in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park from the 1930s to 1990s is the backdrop for significant portions of the book.
The awards recognize excellence in books published during the 2019 calendar year, in the 12-state Midwest publishing community. Adapting to the effects of COVID-19, the awards will be announced 7 p.m. June 27, during a Facebook live watch party.
The book is available online at NDSUPress.org, or Amazon, or ordered through any independent bookstore.
