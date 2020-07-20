Deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol recovered a body around 1 p.m. July 20 from Lake Minnetonka believed to be that of a swimmer missing since July 16. After searching the Lower Lake area of Lake Minnetonka, the body was located by deputies operating side-scan sonar and remote operated vehicle. The underwater recovery team then recovered the victim in approximately 55 feet of water.
The adult male initially went missing last Thursday evening after jumping in the water to assist a struggling swimmer. One adult female from a group of nine adults aboard a pontoon boat entered the water and began to struggle. Two females and one male passenger jumped into the water to render aid. The three females made it back aboard the boat. The male swimmer did not.
“Every drowning death is a tragedy,” said Sheriff David Hutchinson. “It’s especially sad when someone loses their life attempting to save another. Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family.”
Information about the identity of the victim and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information is available at this time.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to learn about basic water safety before heading out onto the water for any activity. Water safety information and resources can be found at HennepinSheriff.org/wise.
