The body of a man who was thrown from a boat on Lake Minnetonka was recovered around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, at 10:26 a.m. deputies from Water Patrol were dispatched to a report of boaters thrown from a boat in the area of Gideon’s Bay in Lake Minnetonka.
HCSO personnel learned that two adult men were in the boat when rough water caused them to be thrown from the boat. Neither of the boaters were wearing life vests. One of the males was able to swim to a buoy where he was rescued by another boater.
An extensive search of the area was conducted by rescue personnel and divers were able to recover the body of the second boater
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the person who lost their life in this incident,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said. “It is especially tragic when this happens when people are engaged in an activity like boating, which can be so peaceful. The sad lesson of this is the importance of always wearing a life preserver when you are out on the water.”
The incident remains under investigation. The identification of the victim and cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
HCSO personnel were assisted by personnel from Excelsior Fire Department, South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, and Hennepin County Emergency Medical Services.
No further information is available at this time.
