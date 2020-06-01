The St. Louis Park Police Department responded to a report of a body 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, in Victoria Lake, north of the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center.
Responding officers, assisted by the St. Louis Park Fire Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office water patrol, located a deceased male, identity unknown. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death. There were no signs of foul play. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, assisted by the St. Louis Park Police Department.
