Editor’s note: Columnist Bob Ramsey submitted the following column before his death.
Many young people think they know what old people are like. They’re wrong. In our age-segregated society, what they think they know is the prevailing stereotype that society has slapped on its oldest members. The younger generations don’t know what growing old is like, because there is no one specific way to age.
Likewise, there is no one universal model of an “old person.” Like all the other age groups (baby boomers, millennials, etc.), the elders of the tribe are not their stereotype. They are unique individuals.
Unfortunately, the popular perception is both inaccurate and unflattering. It depicts seniors as frail, forgetful, inactive, uninvolved, unengaged, inept, decrepit, creaky, cranky, irrelevant – and pretty-much useless.
The problem is that many younger people accept this stereotype as valid and treat elders accordingly, with little respect and low expectations. Worse yet, many seniors also accept the common perception of themselves and unintentionally live down to it.
The truth is that older adults are all alike in different ways. They each have different DNA, personalities, styles, capacities, talents and values. And no two age alike.
For example, some old people run for president; others don’t even vote. I know of a 102-year-old who enjoys going to a virtual reality lab with her son and wants to learn more about “hedge funds.” And I know some old folks who don’t know what either of those things are. I also know a couple in their 90s who go ballroom dancing every week. And I know some seniors who never leave their apartment.
Some seniors continue working after the traditional age of retirement. Others follow the advice of the Kingfisher on the old “Amos and Andy” TV show who advocated “doing nothing and doing it slowly.” Some old people run marathons, and some can’t walk. Some think they are too old for computers, but others provide tech support for younger computer users. Some are deeply religious while others are deeply agnostic. And some seniors drink V-8. Others still drive a V-8.
The list of variations could go on and on. That’s why geriatric professionals often joke that “if you’ve seen one 80-year-old, you’ve seen one 80-year-old.”
The point is that growing old is a singular journey. We couldn’t age exactly like someone else if we wanted to. Of course, role models can help elevate us to our highest efforts, but we can’t be our role models. We can only be ourselves – hopefully our better selves.
Whoever said “youth is a gift of nature; age is a work of art” was right. We create the old person we become. When yesterday’s popular crooner, Frank Sinatra, belted out, “I did it my way,” he was singing about succeeding in New York City. But he could just as well have been singing about successful aging.
So as it turns out, your job as an older adult is simply to become the best old you can be and, like Sinatra, to do it your way.
For an article about Bob Ramsey's legacy, visit https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/community/stlouispark/long-time-sun-sailor-columnist-bob-ramsey-leaves-legacy-of-caring-for-the-community/article_56c02fd2-a433-11ea-b902-f31378ea83b3.html
