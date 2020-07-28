Blues Brews N BBQs, the outdoor benefit concert hosted by Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, is combining online and real-world components to create an event that’s safe, socially distanced and entertaining for children and adults. The event will be live-streamed via Facebook 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
While typically the festival is a day-long event with several locally and nationally recognized blues bands, this year’s event will showcase a single group, Miss Myra & the Moonshiners, an award-winning blues band. They’ll be performing and broadcasting live from the grounds of the church, but their audience will be safely distanced via social media.
As it has since 2012, the all-volunteer festival will benefit two local charities. This year’s beneficiaries are PRISM and Loaves & Fishes. Since its inception the festival has raised more than $130,000 for local community charities.
“With all the crises and unemployment that has hit the Twin Cities this year, the need to support those helping feed our neighbors has never been greater,” said Mount Olivet Lead Pastor Beth Horsch. “We knew we had to find a creative solution to raise money for our community feeding partners PRISM and Loaves & Fishes while still keeping people safe and socially distanced. The volunteers organizing this year’s event came through in an amazing way.”
Festival “attendees” can watch online for free and are encouraged to purchase Blues Brews N BBQs Backyard Party Packs, complete meal packs along with yard signs, aprons, logo cups, plus a suggested Spotify playlist for before and after the online concert. The meal packs may be ordered in a variety of sizes that feed four to 10 people. There are also options for purchasing additional items a la carte. The meal packs include BBQ ribs, corn on the cob, wings, pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, potato salad and three-bean salad. People can order, pay and schedule pick up at form.jotform.com/moplychurch/bbnbbqs-2020. The deadline for ordering kits is Friday, July 31.
Plymouth Liquors on Highway 55 will offer all event “guests” 10% of their purchases for the virtual festival.
For more information about the event, visit highergrounds.moply.org/bbnbbqs.
