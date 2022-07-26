After two years of modified events due to the pandemic, the Blues Brews N BBQ festival is back. The summer staple will once again take place at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth from 4-9 p.m. Aug. 6, with a lineup of popular blues performers, local beers, and smoky BBQ.
This year’s bands include:
4:30 p.m. Lisa Wenger Band
6:00 p.m. Harrison Street Band
7:30 p.m. Annie Mack
Since its inception the festival’s goal has been to build community and make a difference through music. To date it has raised more than $171,000 for community charities that focus on feeding and housing those in need throughout the Twin Cities area. This year’s beneficiaries are PRISM and Loaves & Fishes.
Event ticket presale is now live. Early bird tickets are $20 for admission, or get a pint pack for only $25 that includes admission, a pint glass and one free pour. Pint packs are available for presale only.
Gates open at 4 p.m. rain or shine. Kids age 10 and under are free and can visit the Kid Zone from 4-7 p.m.
PRISM is a local non-profit that helps provide food, clothing, and housing services to Twin Cities families in need.
Loaves & Fishes is a nonprofit organization serving free, healthy meals to Minnesotans where the need is greatest. It has been serving urban, suburban, and rural communities through a variety of meal programs supported by creative food sourcing, its own farm and gardens, and food rescue efforts since 1982.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.