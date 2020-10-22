Wayzata’s Blue Water Theatre Company will soon bring to the stage two spooky plays to fit with the Halloween season.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” is Sherlock Holmes’ most spine-chilling mystery. Placed in a modern setting in this version, the play is filled with suspense, humor and terror. 

Performances of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Based on the classic horror novel by Shirley Jackson, “The Haunting of Hill House” follows Dr. Montague and his small team of volunteers during a paranormal investigation of Hill House, an unwelcoming mansion with a history of secrets and tragedies. This play is not recommended for young children, due to some scary and intense moments.

Performances of “The Haunting of Hill House” will be 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23; 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit bluewatertheatre.com.

