Blue Water Theatre brings students together for summer conservatory

Charlie Leonard hasn’t had this much downtime in his life since he was a teenager.
The artistic director and founder of the Wayzata-based Blue Water Theatre Company found himself going stir-crazy without the typical hustle and bustle of performance arts.
“That’s what we do, we put on shows and that’s essentially gone away,” he said.
Recently, the company began the first session of a summer conservatory program. A four-week program offers something for students in third through 12th grades through 14 classes taught by company directors.
“Our decision once the stay-at-home order was lifted was to open classes this summer, which is out of our realm of what we’ve done in the past. It has never been our focus,” Leonard said.
After polling the theater community about the next steps this summer, the overwhelming response was to gather together or online. Most parents were eager to have their children get back to in-person gatherings.
“We decided to offer classes a couple of days with seven to eight kids, of course with our COVID-19 plan in place, to work the safest way possible,” Leonard said.
Classes
Some classes were designed with both online and in-person sessions while others are exclusively online or in-person. Many in-person sessions will be outdoors around the theater location (except for dance class) or at neighboring parks like Klapprich Park, Pocket Park or the green space outside the library across the street.
First-come, first-serve registration at bluewatertheatre.com began June 10. The class size limits are set at nine students to account for the 10-person pods suggested by the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 protocols.
Dance classes were the most popular classes.
Leonard said only three times during the four weeks will they have up to four groups at the building at the same time. That is without using a large basement studio that they haven’t opened up due to airflow concerns.
Schedule
Blue Water’s main theater seats 145 people, which means 25% capacity would be 35 to 40 people in the audience for what might be a couple of small plays in August, depending on guidance from the state and local government.
“We’re inching toward that,” Leonard said. “We know we are lucky to be working with a demographic that is young and healthy.”
Leonard spoke with Blue Water participant families with medical professionals, some of whom are working with COVID-19 patients, about responsible next steps.
“We are a small enough and the community here is tight enough that we feel we have a good handle on things,” he said. “When someone is diagnosed, we can do what we can do to keep everyone informed but we have to recognize we cannot outrun it.”
Leonard feels lucky to work with a team of 15 to 20 directors across the artistic spectrum. They’ve met as a group weekly to see how everyone is holding up. About six weeks ago, he gauged the interest level among the directors to teach classes. The result is the first session of the summer.
“Kids are being enormously responsible,” Leonard said. “So, we do the best we can and hope for the best and know every bit of mitigation of risk is helping.”
Among the performances canceled was the second weekend of “James and the Giant Peach” plus two spring musicals, one of which was “Guys and Dolls.” Rehearsals for the high school performance of “Something Rotten” on the big, main stage were underway. A 40-person cast makes resuming rehearsals nearly impossible and moving it outdoors isn’t realistic due to the financial risks. Musicals require license fees, a larger cast and crew plus the set and design isn’t easily moved outside.
The hope is to put together smaller plays in August, depending on how this first round of sessions progress and if there isn’t a second shutdown.
Fortunately, the theater hosted its annual fundraising gala two weeks before shutting down in March.
“We were at a point, after 13 years, where we could weather a storm, we haven’t had to operate at a point of panic and we are so grateful,” Leonard said. “But that being said, our business model is based on hundreds of kids and thousands of community members coming through our door. We are in decent shape to weather this storm but the uncertainty of when it will come back to normal is the scary part.”
Blue Water will gladly accept all financial help. “Every [financial contribution] we get strengthens us in the other end. It took us 12 years to build up to the size we are at. We aren’t starting over at zero but backing up five, six years is disappointing.”
To overcome whatever setbacks the company may face, creativity and a cautious approach are necessary.
For many children and teens, the theater is a big part of their community.
“And that’s a big motivating factor for us,” Leonard said. “It’s good to have money coming in but it’s better to have our kids work on projects.”
Once signups opened for the current classes, dance and Improv were the two quickest to fill up.
“We are not built to be solitary creatures perhaps staying away from school and other activities are damaging people in other ways,” he said, referring to mental health.
Students remained in touch virtually but, now with the sessions, they can feed that face-to-face interaction, while practicing social distancing.
“Theater kids are infamous for hugging,” Leonard said. “They are respectfully aware of increasing boundaries but are not perfect.”
Once given the OK to resume full house shows, Leonard anticipates fewer grandparents in the seats. The time for capacity crowds is well into the future and masks will most likely be a requirement.
Another tremendous resource for Leonard has been a weekly check-in with other theater directors in the Twin Cities to gauge how everyone is doing. This lends an opportunity to offer and accept support on several fronts.
“We are all operating from a different point of view,” he said about the differences in theater space, number of staff and targeted audience. “We know, for better or worse, we will start some things up sooner than others have given our size.”
It might not be realistic for larger theaters to open sooner to a smaller capacity crowd. For Blue Water, the motivation might be to serve the students or continue to develop skill sets.
“We aren’t trying to run thousands of people through the doors to see our performances,” he said, noting that students can participate in the company for six to nine years instead of a typical two-three year run in high school. “It’s a long-term relationship for us, which has made it so hard because the relationships formed are with some of the most significant ones in their lives and those were cut off in March.”
