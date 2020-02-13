#FreePlaySnowDay

Three Rivers Park District will host a #FreePlaySnowDay event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 with free rentals of cross country skis, snowshoes and sleds, free day passes for the dog off-leash areas and cross country ski trails. Free ski lessons, discounted rates for tubing, downhill skiing and snowboarding plus free s’mores at selected locations. Info:

 

Try Softball events

Bloomington Fastpitch Association Blast has three remaining try-it dates scheduled at various locations to introduce girls to the sport with throwing, hitting and fielding stations. Remaining dates: Friday, Feb. 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Olson Middle School and Thursday, March 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Kennedy Activity Center. 

Dress in comfortable clothes, gym shoes and bring a softball glove if you have one. All equipment for the event is provided. Participants will go home with BFA Blast swag. Info: bloomingtonfastpitchmn.org.

CUDA Swim School offerings

Since 1961, Barracuda Aquatics Club (BAC) has been a part of the swimming and diving scene in Bloomington. The club has earned a reputation of a kids’ first competitive swim program. The CUDA Swim School is open to those ages 4-and-up with learn to swim lessons through competitive swim evaluations for the spring/summer season which begins in April. No more than four swimmers per class and all kids will go home with CUDA merchandise. The six-class session (March 3-14) runs Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:10 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Middle School. Cost is $100 per swimmer. Visit baccudas.org/cuda-swim-school to register. Questions can be directed at Paula Lee at 612-709-9699 or swimlaughgrow@yahoo.com.

Kenney golf fundraiser

Help the Kennedy boys’ golf program raise funds to help offset fees (fuel for vans and food) for a spring golf trip to the Ozarks in Missouri by visiting Snuffy’s Malt Shop (1200 W. 98th St.) between 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Mention the fundraiser to help the program receive 20 percent of all subtotal sales. 

BAA Volleyball sign-ups

Volunteers are needed throughout BAA including coaches, assistant coaches, referee, linesperson, league scorekeeper or level director. The community-based league is open to third-12th graders. Cubs (third-fifth grade girls only) plays Tuesday and Thursday; Midgets (sixth-eighth grade girls only) plays Monday and Friday. Co-rec (9-12th grades) also plays Monday and Friday. A coaches clinic is set for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Kennedy Activity Center or Feb. 25 at Jefferson Activity Center. Practices begin March 2.

Questions can be directed to Carri Sampson-Spande at carrispande@gmail.com or Stephanie Nicholson at 952-373-1563 or Baaonline1954@gmail.com.

Nordic skiing at Hyland

Three Rivers Park District will host cross country ski programming throughout the season at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. 

Adapted Cross-Country Ski Club will host sessions from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Feb. 26. Experienced ski instructors will lead the group of fellow ski enthusiasts. The club will alternate between Hyland and Elm Creek with a cost of $40 for eight sessions and reservations are required at 763-559-6700.

Parks and Rec hiring now

Bloomington’s Parks and Rec department is hiring now for part-time seasonal jobs filling a variety of roles including youth and adaptive recreation, aquatics, golf courses, ice rinks and more. The process for summer hiring begins in March. Info: blm.mn/prjobs.

Legion Baseball fundraiser

Bloomington Legion baseball (blue and gold) will host meat raffle fundraisers at Sports Page Bar and Grill (9014 Lyndale Ae.) starting at 1 p.m. each Saturday through February. Contact Ron Nenovich at 952-297-6705 for more information.

 

Share an upcoming event in Richfield or Bloomington to be included in Sports Shorts by contacting Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com. Be sure to include all necessary information. Sport Shorts are run on a first-come, first-serve basis.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments