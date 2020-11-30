Bloom Early Learning & Child Care, with two locations in Plymouth, named Rock Elm Tavern as its 2020 Community Partner of the Year. Plymouth resident, Eric Olson, was named Volunteer of the Year. Both Rock Elm and Olson played roles in helping Bloom carry out a virtual 20th anniversary celebration and fundraiser this fall. The awards were presented to the recipients Nov. 17.
Olson, creative director at Sharp No. 2 Creative, who provides direction for events and video production for clients, stepped in to shape the virtual gala. His knowledge and experience were valuable in working with the film production company AV for You to create the pre-recorded and live elements of the program. Actor, comedian and radio personality Shed G and auctioneer Kurt Johnson hosted the live event on Sept. 25.
Bloom turned to Rock Elm Tavern for elements that would provide guests a physical connection to the program. Chef Steve created a Bloom Burger for guests to order for take-out the evening of the program. Head Bartender Eric Bruss concocted a signature cocktail, aptly named the KaBloom! Bloom shared the recipe and a child-friendly Kiddie Bloom with guests to make and enjoy at home while watching the program. Rock Elm also donated to Bloom’s silent auction.
Previous winners of the community award include the Minnetonka High School Vantage Program, Wayzata High School Y.E.S. Program, Target Plymouth Store, Plymouth Presbyterian Church, Cambria and the brand engagement firm e10.
Bloom Early Learning is a nonprofit childcare program. Bloom’s mission is to break the cycle of poverty at the start through care and an early learning program. Bloom dedicates half its capacity to children from low-income families and provides scholarships to cover the costs of tuition. The gala is Bloom’s largest annual fundraiser.
Since opening its doors in 2000, Bloom has served 851 children, 375 of whom received tuition assistance.
