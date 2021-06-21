Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 715 Minnetonka Mills Rd., Hopkins, will host a blood drive for Memorial Blood Center noon to 6 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Blood donations are critically needed at this time. As of June 9, Memorial Blood Center officially declared a blood emergency with less than three-day blood supply to cover 30-plus metro area hospitals. This means there is not enough blood to meet the needs of local hospitals.

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting Gethsemane’s website at glconline.org or by contacting Diane Kaluzne at 952-935-1240. All donors are entered to win a pair of Minnesota Twins tickets from Memorial Blood Center.

