Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations.
The need for blood is constant, but due to the pandemic, many drives have been canceled or postponed. To replenish supplies for Twin Cities’ hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks.
Locally, a drive will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, 12480 Plaza Drive.
Memorial Blood Centers also continues to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma at all metro donor centers, to build up the public supply of this potential treatment for patients with severe or life-threatening coronavirus disease (MBC.org/CPdonor).
To help meet the needs of local hospitals in a safe and socially distant way, donors can also give blood at our pop-up locations at Ridgedale Center and Maplewood Mall.
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a three-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming, with additional precautions at all donation sites; appointments are preferred to help maintain social distancing, and donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.
Blood donation is safe and essential, and MBC has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older — or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on MBC.org)
• At least 110 pounds
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Visit MBC.org to find your nearest drive or donor center.
Appointments may be made online at MBC.org or by calling 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).
