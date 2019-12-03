blood

A blood drive is scheduled in Eden Prairie from 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at HID Global, 6533 Flying Cloud Drive.

When donating blood with Memorial Blood Centers, all presenting donors in December will be automatically entered to win a vacation experience for two.

Blood donations typically drop around the holidays as schools are out of session, families take vacations and donors miss regular appointments.

Blood donors of all types, especially type O, are urgently needed to step up to ensure blood is readily available for local hospitals. 

You may be eligible to donate blood if you are:

• In good health;

• 17 years or older, or 16 with written parental consent;

• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons; and

• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu

While walk-in donors are always welcome, appointments in advance are suggested.

Info: Visit mbc.org to find your nearest community blood drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the following public blood drives.

