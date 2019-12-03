A blood drive is scheduled in Eden Prairie from 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at HID Global, 6533 Flying Cloud Drive.
When donating blood with Memorial Blood Centers, all presenting donors in December will be automatically entered to win a vacation experience for two.
Blood donations typically drop around the holidays as schools are out of session, families take vacations and donors miss regular appointments.
Blood donors of all types, especially type O, are urgently needed to step up to ensure blood is readily available for local hospitals.
You may be eligible to donate blood if you are:
• In good health;
• 17 years or older, or 16 with written parental consent;
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons; and
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
While walk-in donors are always welcome, appointments in advance are suggested.
Info: Visit mbc.org to find your nearest community blood drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the following public blood drives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.