Blank Canvas Arts will present Lyrical Power, an open mic poetry event, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Depot Coffee Shop, 9451 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins.

The new spoken word series will feature special guest poet Jessica Winnie, who will perform her new poem “Movement.”

The special guest emcee, Chadwick “Niles” Phillips (Avant Garde) will keep the evening flowing. Blank Canvas Arts MN Street Poets: Dominick Just, Jade Dietz and BaabyXeno will share their poems from the “H” project.

This event will have a sign-up sheet on site, so the community can share their art of poetry with the Twin Cities.

Load comments