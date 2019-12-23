Blank Canvas Arts will present Lyrical Power, an open mic poetry event, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Depot Coffee Shop, 9451 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins.
The new spoken word series will feature special guest poet Jessica Winnie, who will perform her new poem “Movement.”
The special guest emcee, Chadwick “Niles” Phillips (Avant Garde) will keep the evening flowing. Blank Canvas Arts MN Street Poets: Dominick Just, Jade Dietz and BaabyXeno will share their poems from the “H” project.
This event will have a sign-up sheet on site, so the community can share their art of poetry with the Twin Cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.