Blake School leaders have announced a project to combine the lower school campuses in Wayzata and Hopkins and build an early learning center. The changes will take place in fall 2023 and be in Hopkins, which means the Wayzata campus will close.

There will be no changes for the 2021-22 or 2022-23 school years. The middle school will remain in Hopkins and the upper school will remain in Minneapolis.

“Over its 120-year history, Blake has embraced change and put the student experience at the heart of all we do. The Lower School Project honors that history, and it will play a key role in ensuring that Blake continues to serve well our students, teachers and families in the next 120 years,” said Head of School Anne Stavney.

To learn more, visit blakeschool.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments