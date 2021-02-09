Blake School leaders have announced a project to combine the lower school campuses in Wayzata and Hopkins and build an early learning center. The changes will take place in fall 2023 and be in Hopkins, which means the Wayzata campus will close.
There will be no changes for the 2021-22 or 2022-23 school years. The middle school will remain in Hopkins and the upper school will remain in Minneapolis.
“Over its 120-year history, Blake has embraced change and put the student experience at the heart of all we do. The Lower School Project honors that history, and it will play a key role in ensuring that Blake continues to serve well our students, teachers and families in the next 120 years,” said Head of School Anne Stavney.
To learn more, visit blakeschool.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.