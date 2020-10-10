The Blake School will host virtual admissions events to introduce families to the school’s campus in Hopkins.

Admission staff members from the school will be on Zoom meetings to give a virtual tour of the campus and describe the school’s curriculum. The Hopkins campus is for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 8. Information about affordability and financial assistance program will also be available.

The PK-5 online admissions events will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13; 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5; and 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The grades 6-8 online admissions events will be noon to 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20; and 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Visit blakeschool.org/admissions/discover-blake for more information and to register.

