The Blake School will host virtual admissions events to introduce families to the school’s Highcroft campus in Wayzata.

Admission staff members from the school will be on Zoom meetings to give a virtual tour of the campus and describe the school’s curriculum. The Highcroft campus is for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 5. Information about affordability and financial assistance program will also be available.

The online admissions events will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13; 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5; and 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Visit blakeschool.org/admissions/discover-blake for more information and to register.

