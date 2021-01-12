The Blake School will host a virtual admission event noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, for its pre-K-5 Highcroft campus in Wayzata.
School admissions staff members and parents will be available to talk about the school and describe the curriculum.
To register for the online event, visit blakeschool.org/admissions/discover-blake.
For more information, visit blakeschool.org or call 952-988-3420.
