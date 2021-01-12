The Blake School will host a virtual admission event Thursday, Jan. 14, for the Hopkins campus.

Blake admissions staff, administrators and parents will be available to share about the school and the curriculum.

For grades 6-8, the event will be 9-10 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. for grades pre-kindergarten-grade 5.

Visit blakeschool.org/admissions/discover-blake to register or call 952-988-3420 for more information.

