For head coach Rob McClanahan and The Blake School boys hockey team, the experience of playing in the State Class AA Tournament last weekend was as important as the outcome, if not more so.
The Bears played well three games in a row, edging Maple Grove 7-5 in the opener, losing to Eden Prairie 4-1 and beating St. Thomas Academy 4-0 in Saturday’s third-place game.
Following the loss to Eden Prairie on Friday night, McClanahan gave his perspective on playing in the State Tournament, which he himself had done more than 30 years earlier with Mounds View.
“These young men will never forget the experience of playing these three days,” he said. “Both teams played a really good hockey game tonight, and there was never a lack of effort from anyone on either team. Only a few teams get to this point in the season, and you have to be peaking at the right time to be here.”
Eden Prairie outshot Blake 34-33 in the state semifinal game, so it could have just as easily been Blake’s victory.
Head coach Lee Smith of Eden Prairie was very impressed by Blake’s depth.
“It’s not just their first line you have to worry about,” Smith said. “Blake’s other two lines contribute a lot, and they’re solid in goal and on defense. We didn’t want to get into a pond hockey game with them because they’re probably better at that style than we are.”
The challenge for Blake on Saturday was to bounce back from the loss to EP and finish the season with a win, which the Bears did, of course.
Joe Miller and Jack Sabre scored two goals each in a tidy victory over the St. Thomas Academy Cadets. Junior goaltender Aksel Reid was solid at his end, stopping all 17 shots he faced.
“I trust my teammates to keep our opponents out of the crease,” Reid said. “[In the Eden Prairie game], the guys in front of me were laying out and blocking shots. They always have my back.”
Blake’s most memorable game of the season was a 4-3 overtime win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Section 6AA finals at Mariucci Arena. That result came when Gavin Best stuffed in a penalty shot after he was taken down on breakaway.
Momentum from the win over the Red Knights ignited the Bears to beat a tough, physical Maple Grove team in the opening round of the State Class AA Tournament March 5.
Miller’s hat trick and two goals from Sabre sparked the Bears. Best and Will Svenddal also found the back of the net in the high-paced game.
This was McClanahan’s first year as Blake’s head coach, and he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
Eight seniors made it a smooth transition to the McClanahan era. They are defensemen Svenddal, Theo Crosby, Ben Dexheimer and Lachen Reid and forwards Best, Sabre, Jack Mahony and Anderson Blum.
The Bears represented well in their first-ever trip to the State Class AA Tournament and finished the season 24-7-0. During the regular season, the Bears showed their prowess with a 5-4 win over Class AA state runner-up Eden Prairie. Edina is always a good barometer for the Bears, who beat the Hornets 5-1 in the Section 6AA semifinals.
Summarizing the loss to Eden Prairie at state, McClanahan said, “I was not at all disappointed with how we played. It was a spectacular high school hockey game, a game of ebb and flow. I hate to lose, my guys hate to lose. We had our chances and the refs let both teams play.”
One of the reporters involved in that interview said afterward: “Now there’s a coach who gets it.”
