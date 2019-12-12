Has 15 years experience at Duluth; 4 years in Ladysmith, Wisconsin
Blaine Peterson joined the Metropolitan Airports Commission recently as manager of both the Flying Cloud and Airlake airports.
He succeeds Mike Wilson, who now manages the St. Paul Downtown and Lake Elmo airports within the MAC’s six-airport general aviation system.
Peterson comes to the MAC with 15 years of experience at the Duluth Airport Authority and another four years managing the Rusk County Airport in Ladysmith, Wisconsin.
He has a Bachelor of Science in aviation and airways management and operations from the University of North Dakota.
We spoke with Blaine about his background and his role at Flying Cloud – the busiest of the MAC’s Reliever Airports – and Airlake, which, next to the Lake Elmo Airport, has the fewest takeoffs and landings in the MAC system.
Q. Can you tell us a little about your background?
A. I grew up in Moorhead. My dad was a grain elevator manager, and my grandparents were farmers. So as soon as school let out until it started again in the fall, I was on the farm chucking bales of hay and working. We’d get up early and work late into the night – that’s where I developed a work ethic.
When I graduated from high school, I enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Desert Storm in Iraq in 1991. After my initial four-year stint, I re-upped and ended up spending a total of 20 years in the Army, with multiple deployments, and another six years in the Air National Guard. During part of that time, I also served as manager of the Rusk County Airport in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, for four years and then spent 15 years with the Duluth Airport Authority, most recently as operations director managing day-to-day operations at Duluth International Airport and Sky Harbor Airport.
Q. How does Duluth Airport compare with Flying Cloud?
A. There are about 68,000 operations (takeoffs and landings) per year at Duluth International Airport. So it’s not as busy as Flying Cloud (88,762 operations per year in 2018). But Duluth does have a flight training school as well. And Sky Harbor, which is also managed by the Duluth Airport Authority, is an amphibious seaplane base that accommodates both land and seaplane traffic. We had about 21 people on the staff – it’s not like the MAC with hundreds of people.
Q. Will you miss seaplanes?
A. Yes, in a way I will because they’re something different. But I was in one of the hangars at Flying Cloud recently, and there was a seaplane in there getting worked on. So it was nice to see––they’re around.
