(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
It was a record year for Zoey Busch, a sixth grader at Minnetonka Middle School East, who just concluded her 11th birthday food drive for ICA Food Shelf. With the help of her schoolmates, friends and local fire fighters, Zoey collected 919 pounds of food and $860, bringing her lifetime cumulative total to 6,129 pounds and $2,290. Collecting food and cash donations for the ICA Food Shelf is a tradition her parents Sandy Dostal and Darin Busch began on her first birthday. It was a way for them to reduce the number of toys she would otherwise get and instead, use it as an opportunity give to those less fortunate. It has since turned into a gift Zoey has fully embraced, according to her parents.
