The eighth annual Bingo and Burgers by the Bay will take place in Excelsior 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in downtown Excelsior at the corner of Lake and Water Streets (near movie theater).
Since its first event in 2013, the event has raised more than $140,000 for the Lake Minnetonka-Excelsior Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Fund for the Fourth of July celebration.
Hosted by the Excelsior Morning Rotary club, the annual fundraising event is typically held the first Saturday in May. However, the event was canceled last year due to COVID and this year, it was planned for August after the loosening of capacity restrictions. Next year, the event is planned to revert to May, according to Jake Sturgis, club president.
The event will include a giant tent where the Bingo and music will take place. There are 30 individual games of Bingo that will be playing between 3-7 p.m. Each game has prizes donated by local companies.
Live music by Sugar Buzz will be from 7-10 p.m.
All money raised will go directly to the Excelsior Chamber of Commerce so they can plan to have the Fourth of July celebration with fireworks in Excelsior next summer.
Fireworks to return to Excelsior in 2022
The Lake Minnetonka fireworks show relies entirely on donations. Planning for the event starts in December and with COVID and the event restrictions associated with it, the Chamber was unsure if it was going to be able to have an event at all, according to Chamber President Jen Wiess.
In April, a group of donors came forward and offered to guarantee the community would get to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks. Because of this, the Chamber was able to put in its order for fireworks back in April, which secured them in time.
Part of the donor’s request was to move the fireworks slightly north from where they had been in 2019.
The fireworks show is planned to return to he Excelsior Commons in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.